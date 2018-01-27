Don’t Lose the Game with Fake Super Bowl Tickets

Super Bowl tickets are expensive – which is why Nielson reported last year’s game drew over 111 million television viewers. If you’re an Eagles or Patriot fan that’s lucky enough to purchase tickets to attend the big game this year, beware of possible ticket fraud. The secondary market can be great for non-season ticket holders, occasional fans, or those making a last-minute decision to see the big game, but to avoid disappointment, make sure your tickets are legitimate.

BBB offers the following tips for safe ticket purchases:

Purchase from the venue. Whenever possible, use the official ticket sales agent for the venue. Many now offer secondary sales options, as well.

Whenever possible, use the official ticket sales agent for the venue. Many now offer secondary sales options, as well. Check out the seller/broker . Look them up on bbb.org to see what others have experienced. Check to see if they are a member of the National Association of Ticket Brokers (natb.org). NATB members offer a 200% guarantee on tickets that don’t arrive in time for a game, concert or show.

. Look them up on bbb.org to see what others have experienced. Check to see if they are a member of the National Association of Ticket Brokers (natb.org). NATB members offer a 200% guarantee on tickets that don’t arrive in time for a game, concert or show. Consider your source. Know the difference between a professional ticket broker (a legitimate and accredited reseller), a ticket scalper (an unregulated and unlicensed ticket seller), and a scammer selling fraudulent tickets.

Know the difference between a professional ticket broker (a legitimate and accredited reseller), a ticket scalper (an unregulated and unlicensed ticket seller), and a scammer selling fraudulent tickets. Check the ticket broker’s refund policy . Only buy from a ticket reseller that provides clear details about the terms of the transaction.

. Only buy from a ticket reseller that provides clear details about the terms of the transaction. Use payment methods that come with protection. Always use a credit card so you have some recourse if the tickets are not as promised. Debit cards, wire transfer or cash transactions are risky; if the tickets are fraudulent, you won’t be able to get your money back.

Always use a credit card so you have some recourse if the tickets are not as promised. Debit cards, wire transfer or cash transactions are risky; if the tickets are fraudulent, you won’t be able to get your money back. Check out the seats ahead of time. Always ask for section, row and seat number to avoid obstructed view seats or seats that do not exist. Also, feel free to ask questions to make certain you get all the answers you need to feel comfortable with your ticket purchase.

If you believe you have purchased a counterfeit ticket, immediately report it to the NATB’s hotline at 630-510-4594 and file a complaint with BBB at bbb.org.

Source: Better Business Bureau and Neilson

