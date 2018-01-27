Crews demolish former Huntsville grocery store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- After several years of sitting vacant at the intersection of Oakwood Avenue and North Memorial Parkway, the building once known as Food World has been demolished.

A viewer reached out to WHNT to ask about the future of the property. We learned that the property continues to be up for sale.

The Birmingham chain Bruno's previously owned the store, but the company went bankrupt in 2009. In recent years, the former grocery store housed the haunted attraction 'Disturbia'. Disturbia was forced to close in 2013 because of black mold and extensive water damage.