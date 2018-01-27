Be Budget-Conscious in 2018

Many people start the new year with leftover debt from the previous year, and additional interest month after month just makes the problem worse as the year goes on. Principal Financial reports that 40% of people intend to save more money each month, while 42% plan to pay off debt. Additionally, 56% of people have expressed that creating and maintaining a budget is of top priority. If one of your resolutions is to create a budget or get out of debt, consider the following tips and tools to help you get on the right track to a better financial future.

Calculate your income. You can’t properly set a financial resolution unless you know what you’re working with. Calculate your monthly net income, which is after taxes, so you can set a clear budget with exactly what you are bringing home.

You can’t properly set a financial resolution unless you know what you’re working with. Calculate your monthly net income, which is after taxes, so you can set a clear budget with exactly what you are bringing home. Track your spending. Whether you prefer an app on your phone, computer software, or simply a notebook to jot down your expenses, keeping track is critical. It helps you see where you are actually spending your money, rather than where you think you are.

Whether you prefer an app on your phone, computer software, or simply a notebook to jot down your expenses, keeping track is critical. It helps you see where you are actually spending your money, rather than where you think you are. Categorize your spending. Create categories based on necessities (housing, utilities, food, transportation) and luxuries (entertainment, dining out, travel). If you have credit card balances, student loans, car payments or other debt, make “debt reduction” one of your necessary categories.

Create categories based on necessities (housing, utilities, food, transportation) and luxuries (entertainment, dining out, travel). If you have credit card balances, student loans, car payments or other debt, make “debt reduction” one of your necessary categories. Set up a budget. Once you have an idea where you are spending money, you can set up a realistic budget. There are free online tools to help you, so there is no need to spend a lot of money. Be cautious of scams, however, and never share personal identifying information (PII) unless you are sure of the site’s legitimacy.

Once you have an idea where you are spending money, you can set up a realistic budget. There are free online tools to help you, so there is no need to spend a lot of money. Be cautious of scams, however, and never share personal identifying information (PII) unless you are sure of the site’s legitimacy. Pay down debt. One method is to pay off the credit account or loan with the highest interest rate first (the “ladder method”). Another is to pay off the smallest balance first, so you feel a greater sense of accomplishment (the “snowball method”). Use whichever methods works best for you. The important thing is that you are doing it.

One method is to pay off the credit account or loan with the highest interest rate first (the “ladder method”). Another is to pay off the smallest balance first, so you feel a greater sense of accomplishment (the “snowball method”). Use whichever methods works best for you. The important thing is that you are doing it. Pay bills on time. Consider online bill-paying that eliminates writing checks, buying stamps, etc. Automatic payments can be scheduled ahead of time and can help you avoid late fees and penalties for missed payments.

Consider online bill-paying that eliminates writing checks, buying stamps, etc. Automatic payments can be scheduled ahead of time and can help you avoid late fees and penalties for missed payments. Save for the big things. Big purchases, such as vacation or holidays, can easily blow your budget. Avoid going into debt for these expenditures by saving up ahead of time and only spending what you are able to save. Many banks and credit unions offer savings clubs that might help.

Big purchases, such as vacation or holidays, can easily blow your budget. Avoid going into debt for these expenditures by saving up ahead of time and only spending what you are able to save. Many banks and credit unions offer savings clubs that might help. Save for emergencies. Emergencies – car or home repair, unexpected medical expenses, job loss – can blow your budget. Financial experts suggest an emergency fund of 3-6 months’ living expenses. If that is too ambitious, start smaller and build up.

Source: Better Business Bureau and Principal Financial

Additional Resources:

Make a Budget worksheet from the Federal Trade Commission

Budgeting Worksheet from Industry Canada

Build a Budget Calculator from Clearpoint Credit Counseling Solutions (a BBB Accredited Business and National Partner)

National Foundation for Credit Counseling for help and advice on getting out of debt

To report a scam, go to the BBB Scam Tracker. To find trustworthy businesses, go to https://www.bbb.org