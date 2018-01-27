× Auburn dominates LSU to stay atop the SEC standings

Auburn, Ala. (AL.com)- Mustapha Heron had one thing go through his mind the moment he stepped on the court Saturday evening — just attack.

The sophomore guard did just that against LSU as he helped his team get off to a blistering start — something that has eluded No. 19 Auburn since SEC play started — on the way to a 95-70 win to improve to 11-0 at Auburn Arena.

Heron scored 16 of his game-high 21 points in the game’s first 4:43 while opening 6-of-6 from the floor and 4-of-4 from 3-point range as Auburn (19-2, 7-1 SEC) jumped out to an early 19-6 lead.

To continue reading this story click here.