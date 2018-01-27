× Alabama slows Trae Young, Sooners in Big 12/SEC Challenge

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AL.com)- There was a moment with 12:14 remaining in the second half.

Trae Young hit a deep 3, looked at the Alabama student section and put his right index finger over his mouth.

After Alabama had done such a good job limiting his production through the early part of the second half, it felt in that moment like Oklahoma’s star freshman point guard was starting to heat up and like Oklahoma was on the verge of taking control of a game that Bama had led since early in the first half.

After that, though? After that 3 that gave Oklahoma a four-point lead? Young only scored once more the rest of the game.

To continue reading this story click here.