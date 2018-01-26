WATCH LIVE: Advocacy group says they have a health warning about drinking water in parts of north Alabama

Ron Mixon of the Warriors for Clean Water has organized a news conference in Hartselle, saying the advocacy group has a health warning regarding drinking water in parts of north Alabama.

Mixon and his group have studied the health impacts of chemicals put into the Tennessee River for years. He was one of the whisteblowers who helped give context when the West Morgan-East Lawrence (WMEL) Water Authority announced their drinking water no longer met EPA guidelines because of PFOA and PFOS. WMEL has since added filtration to deal with those chemicals.

WHNT News 19 has not yet reviewed the findings of this group that they will present today. We will work to validate as much of what they are saying as possible. We have already started pressing public utilities for responses, so that we can give you the full context.

However, we have reported on this group’s findings in the past, and their previous statements have checked out against numbers we’ve reviewed and reporting we’ve done.

We’re choosing to carry this news conference live in the interest of transparency. Please continue to follow along as we cover every angle of this story.