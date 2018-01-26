Advocacy group urges people in Lawrence, Morgan County not to use their tap water, says they’re studying dangerous contamination

The word ‘literally’ will get you kicked out of this New York bar

Posted 7:42 pm, January 26, 2018

NEW YORK – A New York City bar has had it with the oft-misused word "literally."

Signs both on the outside and inside of Continental at Third Avenue in Saint Marks Place read:

“Sorry, but if you say the word ‘literally’ inside Continental, you have five minutes to finish your drink and then you must leave.

If you actually start a sentence with ‘literally' you must leave immediately.”

Wall Street Journal reporter and Continental customer Lillian Rizzo told WPIX, “I am pretty sure every time I use it, it is edited out of my copy, literally.”

“I was a little worried because it happens in my speech all the time," said Michael Wursthorn. "I’ve said ‘literally’ twice and so far they haven’t thrown me out.”

Continental, a decades-old neighborhood dive and former music venue, is filled with lots of curmudgeonly signs, including, "no kardashianism," "no tap water because we’re running out of plastic cups," "this is not a public place so we can throw anyone out" and "the customer is always wrong."

The owner, Trigger Smith, is on a two-week meditation and silence retreat but was able to text WPIX a comment:

“My ban is tongue in cheek. It’s fake news.

I’m just trying to shake things up a little and possibly enlighten people to be a little more respectful of the English language.

We are not Literally throwing people out. Yet! :)”

Continental set to close for good on July 1 and that’s making lots of customers very sad, quite literally.