LIVE BLOG: Water quality advocacy group voices health concerns about drinking water in parts of north Alabama

HARTSELLE, Ala. – The Warriors for Clean Water have called a news conference, saying they have a serious health warning about drinking water in parts of north Alabama.
While we have not been able to review their claims in full ahead of time, we have reported on this group in the past. Their findings have checked out with our reporting to date. Meanwhile, we are also pressing for answers from local utilities as to their responses to this advocacy group’s claims.
We have created a liveblog of the news conference, so you can read through their assertions.
This group says people are dying. He says there are young people dying in Courtland.
Researchers are seeing a disproportionate number of kidney failures, kidney cancer in affected areas
Ron Mixon says manufacturers are using 22 different PFC’s.
The most prominent PFC’s (PFOA/PFOS) have been implicated in a number of serious health risks.
One need they emphasize over and over again — they want medical professionals to volunteer to help study the health impacts they believe they’ll find
3M and other manufacturers have said they no longer make PFOA and PFOS, which have already been implicated in a number of other public health crises.
This group notes that they are now using other PFC’s, but that they are largely similar.
Doctor says they’re looking to document stories of people suffering health impacts. He says many have already died.
Doctor says they are working on improving access to bottled water but also working to improve filtration as a long term solution
The doctor says he recommends bottled water for eating, drinking, bathing — including for Decatur
Group believes that kidney failure is coming from heavy metals. They see a lot of renal failure cases in north Alabama.
Doctor clarifies that they hope to study impact of both PFC’s in the water as well as heavy metals.
The advocacy group says they’ve found cancer clusters and renal failure clusters in Courtland while studying the impact of what they believe is contaminated drinking water.
Warriors for Clean Water say they did a study and found seven different PFC’s being discharged just north of the Decatur Utilities water intake.
The two most common PFC’s (PFOA, PFOS) have been linked to a number of serious health ailments, including types of cancer.
Decatur zip codes appeared in health study of potential water contamination.
The group says they won’t name the university studying the health impacts just yet. They don’t want the study impacted.
The group says they have a list of zip codes that they will send out, but they named a few in the news conference. Here are the zip codes they named:
35601
35603
35618
35712
Doctor says he’s seen people in Lawrence County who had open sores, then stopped bathing in their tap water, and the sores healed. He says that was seen in West Virginia during a study of PFC contamination as well.
The group has been working on a study that has seen hundreds of hits — over 500 cases — of kidney ailments in the area, which they believe is a sign of water contamination problems.
Over and over, the doctor emphasizes children, elderly, and pregnant should drink bottled water. He says he’s seen cancer clusters and health problems across Lawrence and Morgan Counties.
The group says there are dangers from PFC’s, but they are also seeing kidney problems related to heavy metal discharge. They believe the heavy metals are coming from some of the same manufacturers.
The group wants to recreate a study done in West Virginia that identified PFC’s (dangerous chemicals used in certain types of manufacturing) here in Morgan and Lawrence Counties.
Head of the Warriors for Clean Water Ron Mixon says they’ve already identified problems with PFOA/PFOS, which are linked to numerous health ailments including several types of cancers. They are also known as C4 and C8. Now, there is concern that other perfluorocarbons are appearing in the drinking water, but they can’t be identified yet.
These activists are doing a water dropoff in Courtland today, delivering bottled water, because they do not believe it is healthy to drink the tap water there.
Warriors for Clean Water have a doctor with them who is discussing health problems associated with the drinking water in parts of Morgan and Lawrence County.
