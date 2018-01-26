× LIVE BLOG: Water quality advocacy group voices health concerns about drinking water in parts of north Alabama

HARTSELLE, Ala. – The Warriors for Clean Water have called a news conference, saying they have a serious health warning about drinking water in parts of north Alabama.

While we have not been able to review their claims in full ahead of time, we have reported on this group in the past. Their findings have checked out with our reporting to date. Meanwhile, we are also pressing for answers from local utilities as to their responses to this advocacy group’s claims.

We have created a liveblog of the news conference, so you can read through their assertions.