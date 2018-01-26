× Lake Guntersville State Park boasts new lakeside cabins

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — There are some new additions to Lake Guntersville State Park and the park didn’t have to pay a cent for them.

Visitors will see something new at the Lake Guntersville State Park campground: ten new cabins. The fully furnished, two bedroom additions came to the park late last year.

“They’re a concession based operation,” explained park superintendent Michael Jeffreys, “They’re owned and operated by Recreation Resource Management and it’s a unique opportunity because we’re not spending park funds to purchase these things. Again, it’s a concession contract where we profit from them.”

That opens doors for more improvements. “It provides us the ability to use our revenue and our allocated money for capital, to be able to spend more on upkeep and maintenance that is truly needed within the park and lodge,” Jeffreys said.

There are multiple plans in the works for improvements and additions, like a potential splash pad and dog park at the campground. “We’ve more recently gotten a grant to move forward with reconstructing and building our Town Creek Campground portion of the park,” Jeffreys said, “There are a lot of things coming in the future and we’re really excited.”

The fully furnished cabins have two bedrooms, a kitchen, a dining room and a living room equipped with an electric fireplace and TV. All of the cabins have air conditioning and heat. They go for $150 a night, tax included, with a two-night minimum. You can call 256-505-6608 or click here for more information.