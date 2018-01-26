Jackson County authorities arrest 13 people in one house during drug raid

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. — According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, 13 people were arrested following a drug raid at a home in Bryant.
Authorities said members of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division were investigating a complaint of possible drug activity Thursday at a residence on CO RD 266 when they allegedly saw items of drug paraphernalia in plain view. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit responded and a search warrant was obtained for the residence.
During a search of the residence, authorities said methamphetamine, psilocybin, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were located and seized. As a result of the investigation, 13 people were arrested and charged with various charges.
- Castleberry, Erica age 30 of Higdon, AL charged with Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Loitering in a Drug House and Fugitive from Justice on a Walker Co, GA warrant. Held without bail
- Starkey, Gabriel age 18 of Rainsville, AL. charged with Loitering in a Drug House. Released on $300 bond.
- Harrison, Heather age 29 of Trenton, GA. charged with Loitering in a Drug House. Released on $300 bond.
- Milican, Hannah age 20 of Higdon, AL charged with Loitering in a Drug House. Released on $300 bond.
- Morelock, Haylee age 18 of Bryant, AL. charged with Loitering in a Drug House. Released on $300 bond.
- Hubbard, Adam age 34 of Bryant, AL. charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Released on $600 Bond.
- Hughes, Kaleb age 19 of Rainsville, AL. charged with Loitering in a Drug House. Released on $300 bond.
- Price, Aaron age 35 of Bryant, AL. charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substances-Psilocybin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond not yet set.
- Bradford, Michael Jr. age 33 of Bryant, AL charged with Loitering in a Drug House. Released on $300 bond.
- Standifer, Carl age 43 of South Pittsburg, TN. charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substances-Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Failure to pay on a prior DUI. Released on $5,687 Bond.
- Godsby, Shayna age 23 of South Pittsburg, TN. charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substances-Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Loitering in a Drug House. Released on $5,900 Bond.
- Austin, Preston age 34 of Bryant, AL. charged with Loitering in a Drug House and held on outstanding warrant from DeKalb County.
- Love, Veronica age 23 of Bryant, AL. charged with Loitering in a Drug House and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Held on $600 Bond.