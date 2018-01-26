Jackson County authorities arrest 13 people in one house during drug raid

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. — According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, 13 people were arrested following a drug raid at a home in Bryant.

Authorities said members of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division were investigating a complaint of possible drug activity Thursday at a residence on CO RD 266 when they allegedly saw items of drug paraphernalia in plain view. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit responded and a search warrant was obtained for the residence.

During a search of the residence, authorities said methamphetamine, psilocybin, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were located and seized. As a result of the investigation, 13 people were arrested and charged with various charges.