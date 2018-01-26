Advocacy group urges people in Lawrence, Morgan County not to use their tap water, says they’re studying dangerous contamination

Jackson County authorities arrest 13 people in one house during drug raid

Posted 6:53 pm, January 26, 2018, by

Jackson County drug raid arrests. (Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. — According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, 13 people were arrested following a drug raid at a home in Bryant.

Authorities said members of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division were investigating a complaint of possible drug activity Thursday at a residence on CO RD 266 when they allegedly saw items of drug paraphernalia in plain view. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit responded and a search warrant was obtained for the residence.

During a search of the residence, authorities said methamphetamine, psilocybin, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were located and seized. As a result of the investigation, 13 people were arrested and charged with various charges.

  • Castleberry, Erica age 30 of Higdon, AL charged with Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Loitering in a Drug House and Fugitive from Justice on a Walker Co, GA warrant.  Held without bail
  • Starkey, Gabriel age 18 of Rainsville, AL. charged with Loitering in a Drug House.  Released on $300 bond.
  • Harrison, Heather age 29 of Trenton, GA. charged with Loitering in a Drug House.  Released on $300 bond.
  • Milican, Hannah age 20 of Higdon, AL charged with Loitering in a Drug House.  Released on $300 bond.
  • Morelock, Haylee age 18 of Bryant, AL. charged with Loitering in a Drug House.  Released on $300 bond.
  • Hubbard, Adam age 34 of Bryant, AL. charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.  Released on $600 Bond.
  • Hughes, Kaleb age 19 of Rainsville, AL. charged with Loitering in a Drug House.  Released on $300 bond.
  • Price, Aaron age 35 of Bryant, AL. charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substances-Psilocybin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.  Bond not yet set.
  • Bradford, Michael Jr. age 33 of Bryant, AL charged with Loitering in a Drug House.  Released on $300 bond.
  • Standifer, Carl age 43 of South Pittsburg, TN. charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substances-Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Failure to pay on a prior DUI.  Released on $5,687 Bond.
  • Godsby, Shayna age 23 of South Pittsburg, TN. charged with  Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substances-Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Loitering in a Drug House.  Released on $5,900 Bond.
  • Austin, Preston age 34 of Bryant, AL. charged with Loitering in a Drug House and held on outstanding warrant from DeKalb County.
  • Love, Veronica age 23 of Bryant, AL. charged with Loitering in a Drug House and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Held on $600 Bond.