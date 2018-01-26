Huntsville Police charge man with shooting death of 19-year-old
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — According to the Huntsville Police Department, an arrest has been made in connection with a death investigation.
Authorities said 27-year-old Sateaus Dejuan Wilson turned himself in Friday in connection to the murder of Dimitrick Mims Jr.
Emergency crews were called to Tucker Drive around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday for a call about a shooting. When they arrived, authorities said they found Mims and confirmed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound.
During the investigation, Wilson became a possible suspect. HPD investigators and US Marshalls didn’t release his name because they learned Wilson posed a flight risk early in the investigation.
A warrant was obtained for Wilson’s arrest on Thursday. Investigators reached out to Wilson’s family and were able to get him to turn himself in peacefully without incident.