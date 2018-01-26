× Here’s what we’ve learned about the water contamination in Lawrence and Morgan counties over years of reporting

HARTSELLE, Ala. – An activist group, Warriors for Clean Water, called a news conference Friday, where they announced that they do not believe people in Lawrence County and Morgan County should be using their tap water. They cited a number of health concerns that would be caused by chemical contamination.

This is an issue that has come up time and time again over the last few years. We’ve put together relevant reporting so that you can get a full grasp on the situation.

For starters, the contamination is largely believed to consist of chemicals called PFC’s along with heavy metals. The advocacy group says that while previous warnings have focused on PFOA and PFOS specifically, they now believe the water sources are being newly contaminated with other similar PFC’s that they believe carry similar health impacts.

