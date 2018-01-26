Advocacy group urges people in Lawrence, Morgan County not to use their tap water, says they’re studying dangerous contamination

Here’s what we’ve learned about the water contamination in Lawrence and Morgan counties over years of reporting

HARTSELLE, Ala. – An activist group, Warriors for Clean Water, called a news conference Friday, where they announced that they do not believe people in Lawrence County and Morgan County should be using their tap water. They cited a number of health concerns that would be caused by chemical contamination.

This is an issue that has come up time and time again over the last few years. We’ve put together relevant reporting so that you can get a full grasp on the situation.

For starters, the contamination is largely believed to consist of chemicals called PFC’s along with heavy metals. The advocacy group says that while previous warnings have focused on PFOA and PFOS specifically, they now believe the water sources are being newly contaminated with other similar PFC’s that they believe carry similar health impacts.

The Latest

Health Impacts

What does PFOA/PFOS water contamination mean for my health?

Water advisory: FAQ on what you need to know to protect yourself & your children

Taking Action: Understanding the chemicals contaminating Alabama water systems

Attorneys disagree on effects of exposure to PFC compounds

What’s in the Water? Lawrence County family believes toddler’s cancer due to water concerns

Cleaning the water won’t eliminate health risks for West Morgan East Lawrence customers

 

Contamination

Years before water contamination announced, CDC monitored toxic sludge plaguing area families

Report details extent of pollution in Wheeler Lake

Without Alabama’s help, no good way to find out personal exposure from water contamination

Wheeler Reservoir, PFOS remain on Alabama’s new fish consumption list

If 3M stopped making PFOA and PFOS more than a decade ago, how’s it still getting into the Tennessee River?

Warriors for Clean Water reveal test results of chemical waste in river

Contaminated water may impact crops and livestock

 

Research

NYU study links PFOA to low birth weight infants

Researching kidney disease in the Tennessee Valley

Study reveals previously unknown PFC compounds in Wheeler Lake

Governor’s Office denies state-funded blood tests for area affected by water contamination, despite risk to infants

 

Lawsuits

Lawsuit filed alleging chemically tainted Tennessee River water caused cancer, other diseases

Same chemical found in West Morgan-East Lawrence drinking water, is focus of multi-million dollar jury award in Ohio

Despite $5 million Daikin settlement, many legal challenges remain over chemicals in Tennessee River

Decatur, Morgan County move to shift liability for contaminated water to 3M, maybe more

Hillsboro mayor, hundreds of residents file new water contamination lawsuit against 3M, Dyneon & Daikin

Yet another lawsuit filed over contaminated drinking water