Etowah Co. investigators find more than 250 photos of child pornography on Boaz man’s phone

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. — Etowah County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Boaz man accused of sexually abusing a child and having child pornography on his phone.

Sheriff Todd Entrekin says deputies arrested Cody Night Helton earlier this week. He’s charged with ten counts of possession of child pornography and one count of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old, all of which are felonies.

Deputies say Helton allegedly sexually abused a 10-year-old girl beginning in October, 2017. Investigators found more than 250 photos of child pornography on his phone during the investigation. The sexual abuse was reported by a family member.

Additional charges are expected as the investigation is ongoing.

Helton is in the Etowah County Detention Center on $500,000 bond. Sheriff Entrekin says the James M. Barrie Center for Children helped with the investigation.