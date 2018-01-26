Drug agents raid Huntsville home early Friday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A SWAT Team and drug agents with the Madison County Sheriff's Office raided a Huntsville Home this morning. They say they had received reports of drug activity inside the home.

The raid happened in the 1800 block of Lydia Drive, which is near the intersection of Oakwood Ave. and Jordan Ln.

Officers entered the home around 4:00 a.m. They tell us six people were inside the home. Those people are being questioned at this time.

Investigators tell us one person has been arrested on outstanding warrants.