Death investigation underway in Athens after a body is found inside a home

ATHENS, Ala. – Police are working on a death investigation this morning.

Around 11:30 Thursday night, police were called to the 2000 block of Lervert Avenue.

When they arrived, they found one person inside the home dead.

The Limestone County coroner arrived just before 1:00 am and removed one body from the home.

Detectives also brought out bags and guns from the home.

The Athens police chief says they are not ready to comment on the case.

They are expected to release more information today.