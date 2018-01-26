× Alabama Health Dept.: No evidence of public health issue connected to water

The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a statement in response to claims that the water in Lawrence & Morgan Counties is unsafe to drink. Dr. Scott Harris responded to WHNT News 19 Friday night by saying the following:

“The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is aware of reports that a study was conducted to determine whether there is evidence of increased chronic kidney disease and renal cancer of residents of the Tennessee Valley area. The ADPH has not been contacted by the researchers. The department is currently reviewing available data within the Alabama Cancer Registry and Center for Health Statistics, and based on available information, there is no evidence that there is a greater incidence of renal or pelvic cancers or cancer clusters in the counties bordering the Tennessee River in Alabama, nor is there any evidence of increased mortality from renal cancer. ADPH does not have evidence of a public health issue related to the water situation in north Alabama.”

The statement follows a news conference from an advocacy group called Warriors for Clean Water. The group says they have found dangerous health effects that are prevalent in both counties and linked to water contamination from perfluorinated compounds (PFC’s) and heavy metals, both of which are discharged by manufacturers and found in the Tennessee River.