× Advocacy group urges people in Lawrence, Morgan County not to use their tap water, says they’re studying dangerous contamination

HARTSELLE, Ala. – The Warriors for Clean Water along with community activists and Dr. John Rose called a news conference Friday to urge residents of Lawrence and Morgan County not to use their tap water.

They say through continued study they have found dangerous health effects that are prevalent in both counties and linked to water contamination from perfluorinated compounds (PFC’s) and heavy metals, both of which are discharged by manufacturers and found in the Tennessee River.

Previously, the West Morgan-East Lawrence (WMEL) Water Authority has warned customers that their tap water wasn’t safe because of PFC contamination. They have since added carbon filtration aimed at removing the two PFC’s they discovered, PFOA and PFOS. However, the activists say that manufacturers have replaced PFOA and PFOS with other comparable compounds that water systems don’t yet know how to test for in samples.

Dr. Rose says he has found clusters of cancer and other health problems linked to water contamination in both Lawrence and Morgan counties. He says Courtland specifically has high concentrations of these health issues.

The primary health focus is on kidney cancer and kidney failure, which Dr. Rose says he and researchers have found disproportionately affect this area.

They have identified heavily impacted zip codes, but could not provide them at the news conference. We intend to update this story with the full list of zip codes they provide.

The doctor emphasizes that he hopes to facilitate further study of the health impact on the region by organizing medical professionals. They hope to, in part, recreate a previous study done after a contamination in West Virginia. He says anyone who believes they may be impacted or is interested in assisting can send a message to Healthstudy2018@gmail.com.

The community activists have also started organizing bottled water drives and giveaways to help impacted residents. They say dropoff will be at 444 Tennessee Street in Courtland.

The West Morgan-East Lawrence Water Authority declined to provide someone to go on camera, but they do point to their carbon filtration system, which they note has been in place since October 2016. A spokesperson for the system says they are well below advisory levels for the two best-known PFC’s, PFOA and PFOS, which had caused their previous warning.

Decatur Utilities also declined to respond on camera. They tell us they are working on a statement in response.