280,000 VTech rattles recalled because of choking hazard

The ears of the Shake and Sing Elephant may break off, causing a choking hazard to babies and children. For that reason, VTech has issued a recall for 280,000 rattles.

The rattles being recalled have the model number 80-184800. It has a purple elephant with yellow and blue ears at one end and a black and white plastic teething ring at the other end. VTech is stamped on the elephant. The rattle is about seven inches long and the number 1848 is printed on the back of the rattle adjacent to the battery door. The rattle sings when a button is switched on.

If you have one of these rattles, you should stop using it immediately and contact VTech for a full refund or credit for a replacement product.

The rattles were sold at Walmart, Kmart, Meijer, Mills Fleet Farm, Seventh Avenue, and online at Amazon.com and zulily.com from November 2015 through November 2017 for about $8.