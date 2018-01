HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Emergency crews responded to a wreck at the intersection of Winchester Road and Meridian Street this morning where two vehicles collided.

There are injuries, and the power is out at the intersection.

Anyone driving in the area should expect delays.

Hsv Wreck: Winchester Rd at Meridian St 2 vehicles with injuries, power is out at the intersection. Major delays @whnt pic.twitter.com/lZftbxnHj1 — Jeff Gray (@TrafficJeff) January 25, 2018