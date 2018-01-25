× Roy Moore goes back to supporters asking for money to battle sexual abuse accuser in court

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Roy Moore has sent an email to supporters asking them to donate to a “Legal Defense Fund.” He says he needs the money to fight Leigh Corfman in court.

Corfman says she had a sexual encounter with Moore when she was 14 and he was 32. Moore called Corfman a liar all through the campaign while his allies insinuated she was being paid to make the accusation.

She is suing Moore, wanting the court to force him to “retract all defamatory statements made against Ms. Corfman, to publicly apologize for these defamatory statements, and to refrain from making further defamatory statements.” It also asks that Moore be forced to pay the legal costs of the suit and “provide further relief as permitted by law and as the Court deems appropriate.”

Moore’s fundraising email says George Soros, Mitch McConnell, the Washington Post, Gloria Allred and others “used over $50 million to slander my reputation and character and steal a Senate election from the People of Alabama.”

Moore also says in the email, “I have contacted numerous lawyers ready and willing to defend me and even go on the offensive to stop these attacks on the election process.”

He adds, “This is a legal defense fund to be used only for legal fees and expenses in the prosecution and defense of the false and malicious attacks on my wife, family, and me.”

Roy Moore previously had a legal defense fund while refusing to move a monument of the Ten Commandments from the Alabama Judicial Building in Montgomery, despite a court order demanding he do so. That legal defense fund was later converted to the Foundation for Moral Law, which provided him more than a million dollars in compensation while the foundation employed multiple members of his family, including his wife as director.