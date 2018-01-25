NWS: Moderate Drought conditions have returned to north Alabama, southern Tennessee

After an extended period of little to no rainfall this winter, abnormally dry conditions have developed through much of the state of Alabama, and the National Weather Service in Huntsville says that Moderate Drought (D1) conditions have developed in the northeastern sector of the state.

Below is additional information regarding the current drought situation.

000

AXUS74 KHUN 251944

DGTHUN

ALC043-049-071-083-089-095-TNC051-103-271945-

Drought Information Statement

National Weather Service Huntsville AL

144 PM CST Thu Jan 25 2018

…Moderate Drought (D1) conditions have returned to the region…

Synopsis…

According to the Drought Monitor valid Tuesday, January 23rd, 2018,

Moderate Drought (D1) has developed across portions of northern

Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. This includes nearly all of

Jackson and DeKalb Counties, southern portions of Cullman County,

extreme southeastern and northern portions of Marshall County, most

of the northern two-thirds of Madison County, portions of western and

central Limestone County, far southeastern portions of Lincoln

County, and about the southern two-thirds of Franklin County (TN).

Elsewhere, all other locations in the Huntsville County Warning and

Forecast Area are under an Abnormally Dry (D0) designation.

Summaries of Impacts will be included below to show the general

degradation in conditions, especially for soil moisture and

streamflow, that has taken place in recent weeks and months.

Note: Precipitation and other conditions (streamflows, soil

moisture, etc.) that determine drought designations each week for

the U.S. Drought Monitor are based on data that end at 6 AM CST each

Tuesday. So, any precipitation that occurs after the 6 AM cutoff is

not factored into drought designations for that week, but will of

course be factored into designations for the following weekly

issuance. Also, it’s important to note that the designation of

drought categories is a multi-faceted process that includes numerous

data from a variety of physical systems on different space and time

scales, which include precipitation, soil moisture, streamflows,

groundwater, and various drought indices, just to name a few.

Summary of Impacts…

State and local declarations: The Alabama Department of Economic and

Community Affairs (ADECA) Office of Water Resources has no current

drought declarations in effect. For further information about the

ADECA Drought Designations and Planning, see the link near the bottom

of the page.

The Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) available from the U.S. Forest

Service Wildland Fire Assessment System shows values over 400 mainly

centered over DeKalb County in northeastern Alabama. Values over 400

are more typical for late summer or early fall and indicate that

lower litter and duff layers actively contribute to fire intensity

and will burn actively.

Climate Summary…

Over the last 30 days, temperatures have wavered back and forth from

below to above normal, but below normal temperatures have certainly

dominated in the region since late December. In fact, average

temperatures have been around five to six degrees below normal for

the period. The intrusion of cold Arctic air masses into the region

has brought not only cold air, but very dry air with low dew point

temperatures, leading to further evaporation of water from soils and

surface water sources.

Precipitation has averaged well below normal during the past 30 days

across the region, with deficits up to four to five inches in the

moderate drought designated areas. On longer time scales out to 90

days (reaching back to late October) precipitation deficits are

around eight inches or more in the moderate drought areas.

Precipitation/Temperature Outlook…

Temperatures are expected to average above normal through the

weekend, with a change to below normal temperatures briefly for

Monday and Tuesday, and then a return to near to above normal for

Wednesday and Thursday. Chances for precipitation return to the

region for Saturday and Sunday, but forecast precipitation amounts

are relatively low, generally under one half inch. Chances for

precipitation return later in the forecast period, on Thursday.

Precipitation amounts could be heavier with this next system.

The 8-14 Day Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center (CPC) valid

for February 1st to 7th slightly favors above normal temperatures,

while the precipitation outlook strongly favors above normal

precipitation during the period.

The Monthly Outlook for February from the CPC slightly favors above

normal temperatures for the month, with equal chances for below, near

or above normal precipitation. The outlook indicates that above

normal precipitation is favored farther to our north over the Ohio

Valley region, with below normal precipitation favored along and near

the Gulf Coast region to our south, which is typical during La Nina

conditions.

The latest Seasonal Outlook from the CPC for the February through

April period indicates a slight shift toward higher probabilities for

above normal precipitation in the region.

Hydrologic Summary and Outlook…

7-day streamflow averages across the area have experienced

significant degradation in recent weeks. Most streamflow percentiles

are currently around the 10th to 20th percentiles for this time of

year across the area. Among the lowest streamflow percentiles

currently are: Big Wills Creek near Fort Payne (6%), Elk River at

Prospect TN (7%), Paint Rock River near Woodville (10%) and Big

Nance Creek at Courtland (10%).

Lake and river levels along the Tennessee River are largely

unaffected by the early stage of drought occurring in the region and

are generally near normal operating levels for this time of year.

Lake and river levels of Bear Creek and Cedar Creek in western

portions of Franklin County are also near normal for this time of

year. Water levels at Smith Lake in Cullman County are a little below

the guide curve for this time of year.

According to the CPC, the latest Daily Soil Moisture rankings

indicate relatively low soil moisture values for this time of year. As

of January 24th, soil moisture ranking was in the 20th to 30th

percentiles for parts of northeastern Alabama, with smaller deficits

elsewhere. Other soil moisture analyses from the North American Land

Data Assimilation System (NLDAS) and NASA SPoRT Land Information

System indicate relatively dry two meter depth soil conditions in

Moderate Drought areas, with ranking percentiles generally around the

10th to 20th percentile for this time of year.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) groundwater well site in Cullman

County shows that groundwater levels fell below the daily median

value in mid-December and have since remained below normal. Water

levels at the USGS site in Lawrence County have averaged near to

slightly below normal for most of the last month.

The outlook for the next week is for slightly degraded conditions as

overall rainfall totals for this time of year are expected to be

below normal.

Next issuance date…

Since only Moderate Drought (D1) conditions are present in the area

as of late January, the next drought statement issuance is not

planned until late February. However, a statement will be issued

sooner if conditions and drought designations change significantly.

&&

