Muscle Shoals theft caught on-camera; police seek suspect

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – The Muscle Shoals Police Department is seeking information on who may have stolen an ATV and utility trailer. The theft was caught on camera – so chances are you might just recognize the suspect. Under the cover of darkness, a white SUV appears out of nowhere. Muscle Shoals police say the person driving what they believe to be a Dodge Durango – is responsible for a high dollar theft.

Just after 2:30 on the morning on January 15th the suspect stole a Can-Am Commander. An ATV much like this one covered in a Mossy Oak pattern.

The theft happened at a business on Union Avenue. To transport the ATV, the thief also took a 16-foot tandem trailer with drop gate. Hopefully someone can recognize the white SUV or ATV.

The Florence Police Department needs help locating this week’s most wanted. They are trying to find Brandon Charles Benge. The Haleyville man has active arrest warrants for multiple thefts.

Help Shoals law enforcement close these cases. Operators are standing by to receive your calls and text messages. To reach an operator by phone, dial (256)386-8685. Send your tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES).

All correspondence with the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers is kept anonymous and worth a cash reward.