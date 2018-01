× Former Alabama football standout arrested in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Marlon Humphrey has been arrested in Tuscaloosa.

According to jail records, the former Alabama football player faces third degree burglary charges after being arrested by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. His bond was set at $2,500.

Humphrey was drafted in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft to the Baltimore Ravens.