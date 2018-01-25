Federal report shows punch of last year’s Hurricane Harvey

Posted 4:52 pm, January 25, 2018, by

HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 28: People walk down a flooded street as they evacuate their homes after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) The official numbers for last year’s Hurricane Harvey are in, and they go beyond the 68 dead and $125 billion in damage.

Two locations got more than 5 feet of rain and 18 different parts of Texas logged more than 4 feet of rain.

And Harvey spawned 57 tornadoes.

That’s from a report released Thursday by the National Hurricane Center.

Harvey was the first of three monster storms to hit the United States in 2017. Tallies on Irma and Maria are still being compiled.

Harvey was Texas’ deadliest hurricane in 98 years. All 68 deaths were in Texas.

The hurricane center estimates the damage at between $90 billion and $160 billion with a midpoint of $125 billion, placing it second in U.S. history behind Katrina’s inflation-adjusted $161 billion.