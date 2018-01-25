× Driver flips car into a river during early morning wreck, walks away unharmed

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – State Troopers are investigating an early morning wreck in Hazel Green.

According to authorities, around 2:30 Thursday morning, the driver was traveling east on West Limestone Road when he lost control, hit a guardrail and flipped the vehicle into Briar Fork River.

Luckily, the river is only two feet deep, so the driver was able to crawl through the sunroof and escape.

With assistance up an embankment to dry ground, he was able to walk away without a scratch.

West Limestone Road had to be closed for over an hour while a tow truck pulled the car out of the river.

There is damage to the guardrail that will have to be repaired.