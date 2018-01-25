× Decatur Police warn about lottery scam targeting seniors

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police say someone is targeting senior citizens, trying to scam them out of money. The department has received multiple complaints about the scam.

The caller tells the intended victim they have won a lottery or sweepstakes for a large sum of money. That person then says the “winner” must wire or transfer a sum of money to a tax or surcharge to claim the prize.

The caller claims to be with a company that represents the federal government, and says they will send federal agents to pick up the surcharge.

Police say the telephone area code initially used is out of New York, then following calls come from a private number.

Officers say the scammers seem to be targeting senior citizens in Decatur and Morgan County.

Decatur Police want to remind everyone to be very cautious of anyone who calls or emails claiming they have won a sweepstakes, especially if that person hasn’t entered a sweepstakes. They also advise anyone who is asked to wire money or purchase pre-paid cards in exchange for any type of prize to assume it is likely a scam.

Please call Decatur Police immediately if you feel like you have been a victim of this scam, or have any questions.