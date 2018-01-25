Clean drinking water advocates say they’ll make a major announcement Friday in North Alabama

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Ron Mixon, a longtime advocate for clean water on behalf of the group, River Warriors, says significant changes are coming in the battle to ensure clean water.

It’s been a long-running battle for Mixon, who has warned of the health risks associated with chemicals and heavy metals found in drinking water supplied by the Tennessee River.

He tells us a press conference will be held in Hartselle Friday featuring a physician, Dr. John Rose.

Mixon says Rose has reviewed records and examined patients, and he's grown concerned about the links between kidney problems found in residents in a handful of zip codes in Lawrence and Morgan counties and heavy metals in the drinking water.

And Mixon says Rose plans to offer his help.

“This is going to be what we’ve been waiting for, because things are going to happen in a hurry now,” Mixon said. “The next round of testing is going to cost well over $100,000, and he and the group of environmentalists he's working with are going to fund that. And that's going to be the most advanced testing that's ever been done on the river.”