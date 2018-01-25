× Brewer High School senior arrested on drug charges after raiding a house

SOMERVILLE, Ala. — Authorities arrested and charged a Brewer High School student Thursday, saying they found a large amount of drugs and firearms in a Somerville home that allegedly belong to him.

On Wednesday, Authorities said agents with the Morgan County Drug Task Force and the Decatur Police Department SWAT team searched a home on Alabama Street Wednesday. That is where they say they found a substantial amount of marijuana along with firearms. After not being able to locate the subject of the search, agents obtained first-degree possession of marijuana arrest warrants for Joshua Lee Brinkley.

After discovering that Brinkley was a student at Brewer High School, authorities got in touch with school officials. Authorities said school officials confirmed Brinkley had been known to sell narcotics on school grounds.

Authorities learned Brinkley was present at school Thursday, and with the cooperation of school officials, he was arrested without incident. Brinkley was placed into the Morgan County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

As for the enrollment status of Brinkley, that has been placed on the officials of Brewer High School and the Morgan County Schools.

Brinkley was arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree distribution of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.