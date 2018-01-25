× Athens Police charge 19-year-old with shooting at officer

ATHENS, Ala. — According to the Athens Police Department, an arrest has been made in connection with a shooting investigation.

Police said 19-year-old Lee Hisbon was identified and arrested hours after a shooting that occurred just before midnight Tuesday at Willowbrook Apartments on Henry Drive.

Police said first responders were out on a medical call Tuesday and had requested backup at Willowbrook Apartments when they received a shots fired call from the same complex.

Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said a rifle was fired at Sgt. Eric White as he arrived in his cruiser. White wasn’t hit, but authorities said shots did hit an apartment unit and a window at Athens Middle School. According to police, no one was in the school at the time and no injuries were reported.

School officials reassure parents that the school was not the intended target and that school safety is their top priority.

Investigators believe the medical call was unrelated to the shots fired call. The shots fired call came from what is believed to have been a home invasion in a different set of apartments. Officers did locate a back door of one of the apartments that had been kicked in. There were four people in the apartment at the time. Police report no one in the apartment was injured. Police believe that one of the offenders in the attempted home invasion saw Sgt. White and fired on him while fleeing the area.

A preliminary investigation identified Hisbon as a suspect.

Hisbon has been charged with attempted murder, burglary, criminal mischief, attempting to elude, shooting into an occupied building, shooting into an unoccupied building, theft and two counts of drug possession. He is being held at the Limestone County Jail on $14,000 bond.