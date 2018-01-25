× Assistant at Red Bay School arrested on sex abuse charges

RED BAY, Ala. – A volunteer teacher assistant at Red Bay School has been arrested following accusations of sexual misconduct toward students.

According to jail logs, James Lamar Horton was taken into custody late Wednesday.

The arrest comes after complaints about Horton having inappropriate contact with students at Red Bay Elementary.

For several weeks now, Horton has been the focus of an investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation. Horton’s charges include Criminal Surveillance, Sexual Abuse of a Child Under the Age of 12, and four counts of Indecent Exposure.

