Alabama State Senator Bill Holtzclaw to end 2018 campaign for U.S. Congress

MADISON, Ala. – Bill Holtzclaw, Alabama State Senator, said Thursday that he has decided to end his campaign for U.S. Congress. Senator Holtzclaw has represented portions of Madison and Limestone counties in the state legislature since 2010.

Holtzclaw originally announced his bid for Congress in August with these words: “As someone who has worn the uniform, as someone who has been in harms way in defense of our nation, I’m here to tell you: you send me to Washington and the men and women in uniform are going to have another champion in Congress.”

Now, Holtzclaw says he is going to focus on his current term in Alabama State Senate and focus on his family. His term ends in November.

Thursday, Holtzclaw released the following statement on his decision: