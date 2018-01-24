Wallen triplets bringing a championship culture to UNA women’s basketball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. - In the two seasons before Ivy, Emma and Ella Wallen signed to play basketball at North Alabama the Lions had 20 combined wins. In the two years since they joined the team, UNA has 35, so it's not hard to see the Wallen difference. UNA head coach Missy Tiber knew exactly what she was doing when she recruited the triplets from Rogersville. "You`re recruiting winners, and you`re recruiting toughness, and kids that are competitive," coach Tiber told WHNT News 19's Taylor Tanebaum. "You kind of knew what you were going to get, you didn`t realize Ivy Walden would have the year she had a year ago, and now Emma has really come on this year."

Not only has she come on, Emma Wallen is leading North Alabama in scoring this season with 18.6 points a game. Her sister Ivy is number two on the team with 18.1 points per game. Ella is also contributing in limited minutes. Add all of their points together and the triplets account for more than 37 points for the Lions every night. They are used to this kind of production, the Wallens led Lauderdale County High School to four strait state championships before taking their talents to Florence. Ivy says just like their high school days, the goal hasn't changed. "The goal is to win a championship. I`m not going to lie about that, but we`re going to take it one game at a time."