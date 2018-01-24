× State House votes to do away with special elections for US Senate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama House of Representatives has voted to do away with special elections for U.S. Senate, like last month’s race that ended with the first Democratic Senate victory in a quarter-century.

House members voted 67-31 Tuesday for the bill by Republican Rep. Steve Clouse of Ozark, clarifying how Senate vacancies are filled. Instead of a special election, the governor would appoint an interim senator to serve — for up to two years — until the next statewide general election.

Clouse said his bill would save money since the special election cost more than $10 million.

Many Democrats opposed the proposal.

Rep. Chris England, a Democrat from Tuscaloosa, said people should vote on the powerful position as soon as possible instead of letting the governor’s appointee hold it for that long.