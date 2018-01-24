More rain and a slight cool down comes this weekend, but bigger changes are on the way by February

A large area of high pressure building in from the west is keeping our day-to-day weather consistent right now. As high pressure shifts to our east through the last half of the week we’ll see a more southerly flow, leading to a gradual warming trend. This won’t be a dramatic warm up, but it will place us in the mid 50s Thursday and then near 60°F Friday and Saturday.

As quickly as it came in this warm up will be over. Our next cold front moves in over the weekend with another round of rain and cooler weather.

Some more rain on the way: A wave of rain will be ongoing along the Gulf Coast Saturday, but how much of that moisture makes it into the Tennessee Valley is still uncertain. Some scattered showers are certainly possible through Saturday afternoon, but most of the rain will stay confined to the Gulf until Saturday night.

Saturday night is when our next cold front will move in, bringing a better chance of scattered showers across Northern Alabama and Southern Tennessee. Rain is most likely during the overnight hours into Sunday morning, but rainfall amounts are not particularly high. Most of the Valley will come away with around .25″-.50″ of rain.

A chilly start to February: Our temperatures will remain seasonably cool through at least the end of January, but winter isn’t over yet! In fact, you could need the heavy coat again by the first week of February. Our upper level wind pattern, namely the jet stream, influences where arctic air settles.

Most guidance suggests the jet stream will take another dive south at the start of February. We’ll have to keep a close eye on the weather pattern to see how far south truly arctic air could get. For now, it doesn’t look like the cold will be as intense as last week, but highs could end up back in the 30s for the first weekend of February.