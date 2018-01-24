× Member’s Mark brand meatballs recalled due to possible Listeria contamination

The USDA FSIS has announced a Class I recall for approximately 3,420 pounds of beef meatball products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes

The ready-to-eat frozen beef meatball items were produced on Dec. 17, 2017 by Rich Products Corporation.

The recall includes 36-lb. cases containing six 6-lb. bags of “Member’s Mark Casa Di Bertacchi Italian Style Beef Meatballs” with a “Best if Used By 17 DEC 2018” label and a lot code of 15507351 on the packaging.

The products bear the establishment number “EST. 5336” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributors in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

The Member’s Mark brand includes a wide range of products sold at Sam’s Clubs.

The problem was discovered on Jan. 24, 2018 when FSIS received notification from the firm that they shipped adulterated product into commerce.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

Class I recalls indicate a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

FSIS and the company are concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. If you have purchased these products, do not use them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.