Mark you calendar! The Art Tour of Homes returns this weekend!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- If you're looking for some home decor inspiration, look no further! Arts Huntsville will be hosting the Art Tour of Homes this weekend.

Explore the art of local enthusiasts in the Blossomwood, Twickenham, Old Town and Jones Valley neighborhoods on Saturday, Jan. 27th. The tour will start at 10 a.m. and will last until 3 p.m. The event serves as an opportunity to learn about the Huntsville area's growing and thriving arts community. Tour attendees will be provided with a guide to local galleries and visual art venues.

Tickets can be purchased in advance for $15 online and at the Arts Huntsville office in the Von Braun Center. The Arts Huntsville office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Tickets are also available for purchase at Bath Fitters, Harrison Brother`s Hardware, Pic A Frame, and Walker's Market. Tickets can also be purchased for $20 the day of the event.

For more information about the tour, visit the Arts Huntsville website or give them a call at 256-519-2787.