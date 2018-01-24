× Limestone County jury returns not-guilty verdict in trial for 2015 murder case

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The jury has returned a not-guilty verdict in the murder trial of Charles Franklin (Frankie) McCluskey.

McCluskey was accused of fatally shooting Ronnie Earl Kyle in March of 2015 at a mobile home park on Zehner Road.

Investigators say Kyle went to McCluskey’s home looking for his girlfriend, who was McCluskey’s ex-wife, where an argument ensued and shots were fired. Kyle was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound but did not survive his injuries.

Investigators say the woman in question was not at the residence at the time of the shooting.