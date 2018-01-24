Kentucky school shooting suspect to face assault charges

BENTON, Ky. — Prosecutors won’t yet seek attempted murder charges against the 15-year-old suspect in a deadly shooting spree at a Kentucky high school and will charge him with first-degree assault for now.

Assistant Marshall County Attorney Jason Darnall told reporters Wednesday that the 15-year-old boy will face 12 counts of first-degree assault instead of attempted murder because they feel they have a better case for those charges right now. Darnall pointed out that the penalties for first-degree assault are the same as for attempted murder.

Bailey Nicole Holt and Preston Ryan Cope, both 15, were killed and another 18 people were injured when a classmate opened fire Tuesday morning at Marshall County High School in southwest Kentucky.

___

11:25 a.m.

The mother of one of the students killed in the Kentucky school shooting says her daughter was a “perfect sweet soul.”

Secret Holt told KFVS she appreciates “all the prayers” and support. She says the “horrific act of violence” at Marshall County High School that claimed her daughter’s life is “just unbearable” for her family.

___

8 a.m.

Officials in Kentucky say 18 people were injured and two were killed after a gunman opened fire in a Kentucky high school.

Detective Jody Cash, Kentucky State Patrol Public Affairs Officer, gave the updated figure in an email late Tuesday.

His update said a total of 16 people were wounded Tuesday by gunfire, two of them fatally, at Marshall County High School in rural western Kentucky. Another four had various injuries. Those injured or killed included 14 males and six females, ranging in age from 14 to 18.

Earlier, officials had said 17 people were injured and two were killed.

___

Midnight

Witnesses describe students running silently for their lives as a gunman opened fire in a Kentucky high school.

Sixteen-year-old Alexandria Caporali says “no one screamed” during the Tuesday morning shooting at Marshall County High School in rural western Kentucky.

Some of the children ran into classrooms to hide from the boy with the gun. Some ran out of the building, into the fields, across the streets, through the doors of nearby businesses.

Parents desperately searched for their teenagers; business owners pulled fleeing youths to safety; a state trooper rushed to the school, terrified he would find his own daughter among the dead.

A 15-year-old male student has been arrested in the shooting, which killed two classmates. A dozen others suffered gunshot wounds, and five were injured in the scramble to get away.