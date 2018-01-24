Investigators searching for 2 suspects in MAPCO robbery investigation

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects in a robbery investigation.

Officials say that on Jan. 21 around 2:30 a.m., two people came into a MAPCO on Harvest Rd and distracted the clerk. According to the sheriff’s office, one of the suspects grabbed $44.48 worth of items and left in a blue Dodge Ram pickup heading south on Wall Traina. The license on the car is unknown.

If you can identify the suspect in the picture, the sheriff’s office asks you to please contact Investigator Finely at 256-533-8847.