MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that crews are currently working to repair Interstate 65 northbound on the Tennessee River Bridge.

Expect a temporary closure of the outside northbound lane and possible delays. The repair includes placement of a steel plate. Message boards will be placed to alert motorists that they may experience a bump, due to the plate, while crossing the bridge.