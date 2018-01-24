× Huntsville Police investigate deadly shooting, search for suspected shooter

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – One person is dead, and police are trying to find the person responsible.

Emergency crews were called to Tucker Drive around 2:00 this morning for a call about a shooting. They arrived to find a man dead from a gunshot wound. We don’t have that man’s identity, but have been told he’s 20 years old.

Police blocked off the road for the investigation.

Investigators say they have the name and a vehicle description for the suspected shooter, and they’re looking for that person. No arrests have been made.

Huntsville police ask you to call them if you have any information that could help in the investigation.