Hartselle Police Chief Ron Puckett running for Morgan County sheriff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. - One of the people wanting to lead the Morgan County Sheriff's Office has decades of experience in law enforcement, and is a familiar face in parts of the county.

"Being a sheriff is not about money, it's not about power, it's about a calling," said Hartselle PD Chief Ron Puckett.

"I feel led to run for sheriff of Morgan County and hopefully serve the citizens of Morgan County like I have the citizens of Hartselle."

Chief Puckett is a graduate of Athens State University and also has a degree in justice and public safety from Auburn University at Montgomery. He also has been to the FBI National Academy and has been recognized as an efficient law enforcement leader by multiple organizations.

Over the last 12 years as chief, he's gained experience dealing withe everything from budgets and personnel issues to school districts and elected officials.

"With those qualifications and experience I think I'd be a good sheriff and it sets me apart from the other candidates," he said.

Hartselle knows him, so he plans to spend much of the campaign sharing his name, reputation, and priorities, with the rest of the county.

"I certainly want to look at the training of the deputies, all the employees, I want to make sure they're well trained to do their job," said Puckett. "I want to make sure they have the equipment to do their job, whether that be in the courthouse or on the road. I'm an honest person. I'm a man of character, a man integrity. That's the way I live. Those aren't just words, it's a lifestyle."

Puckett will run on the Republican ticket. Also running are retired Decatur Police Sergeant Randy Cavnar, Hartselle resident Robert Clairday, and Trinity Councilman Scott Owens.