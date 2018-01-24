× Former Atlanta Braves 3rd baseman Chipper Jones elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

ATLANTA, Atl. (AL.com) – Chipper Jones on Wednesday became the fifth member of the Atlanta Braves’ 1990s dynasty elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Jones, elected on the first ballot with 97.2 percent of the vote, joins Atlanta manager Bobby Cox and pitchers Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine and John Smoltz as recent inductees into Cooperstown. The switch-hitting third baseman played for the Braves from 1993-2012, posting a .303/.401/.529 slash line with 2,726 hits, 468 home runs and 1,623 RBIs.

Jones was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1990 MLB out of a Florida high school, and becomes just the second top selection to earn a spot in the Hall of Fame. Ken Griffey Jr. (drafted in 1987) was the first when he was enshrined two years ago.

