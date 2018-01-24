× Florence police officer bitten by retired K9 Titus

FLORENCE, Ala. – A canine officer with Florence Police has bitten again. This time, he bit a handler.

Florence Police took Titus, a 7-year-old dog, out of service after he bit a 60-year-old woman back in November. Since then, he’s been housed in a kennel on the Florence Police Department’s property. Officers decided Titus would retire from service.

Since that time, Titus and another dog that currently has no handler, have been cared for by the department’s K-9 officers on a daily basis.

On January 2, a handler was feeding and watering the dog when Titus bit the officer on the upper arm and forearm. The officer was treated in the emergency room for puncture wounds. The officer is continuing with physical therapy, and expects to return to full duty as a K-9 officer.

The department has been working to find a professional organization interested in taking possession of Titus since the initial bite in November. They have yet to find the right organization, but will continue the search in order to make the best decision for the community, their officers and the dog.