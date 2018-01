FALKVILLE, Ala. — Investigators are looking into a house fire that broke out Tuesday night on Burney Mountain Road.

The Morgan County Sheriffs Office confirms they were called to an occupied house fire. Officials say when they arrived the home was fully engulfed in flames.

One person was not able to get out of the house on time and passed away according to the Morgan County Sheriff.

Details are limited at this time and we will update this story as we get more information.