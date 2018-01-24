Etowah County Sheriff’s Office confirms man dies after being tased

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. — According to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, a man died Wednesday after being tased during an altercation with deputies outside the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said a woman reported a man in the parking lot causing a disturbance and harassing people outside the sheriff’s office just before 5 p.m. Authorities said they found the man about to enter the sheriff’s office and started speaking to him.

Authorities then said an altercation began and a taser was used. Medical personnel were called to the scene and the man was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The cause of death is unknown at this time. An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Investigators with the Oxford Police Department will be working the case.