Elton John says upcoming tour will be his last

Posted 2:34 pm, January 24, 2018, by

Sir Elton John performs two songs before holding a press conference in New York on January 24, 2018.
Pop legend Elton John on Wednesday announced a final tour, saying he intends to stop traveling to spend more time with his family. The 70-year-old British entertainer, revealing his plans at a gala New York event, said he planned to “go out with a bang” with a global tour that may last several years. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.

The 70-year-old singer, pianist and composer said Wednesday he wanted to spend time with his family. His children will be 10 and 8 years old when he stops.

At the Grammy Awards on Sunday, John is to perform alongside Miley Cyrus and will collect the President’s Merit Award. His Vegas residency ends in May after six years.

John, whose hits include “Your Song” and “Candle in the Wind,” has won five Grammys, an Oscar and a Golden Globe for “The Lion King,” a Tony Award for “Aida” and received a Kennedy Center Honor.

He has sold 300 million records.