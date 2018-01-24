× Albertville man faces federal heroin trafficking and gun charges

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Federal officials announced an Albertville man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on heroin distribution and gun charges.

60-year-old Michael Dillen Moore is charged with possessing heroin with the intent to distribute in Marshall County on April 8, 2016. The indictment also charges Moore, who is a convicted felon, with two counts of possessing a firearm.

Court records show that Moore was convicted in 1983 for the felony offenses of third-degree burglary and second-degree forgery.

“Where there are illegal narcotics, there are illegal firearms,” U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town said. “There’s no such thing as a non-violent drug dealer, and those who possess either guns or drugs illegally will find themselves in federal court.”

The maximum penalty for possession with intent to distribute heroin is 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine. The prison penalty for possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking offense is a minimum of five years. The maximum prison penalty for being a convicted felon in possession of a gun is 10 years.

ATF investigated the case.