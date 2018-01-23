Tuscumbia Police charge a fourth man with the 2016 murder of Kijana Freeman

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – Tuscumbia police have released new information connected to the investigation into the death of Kijana Freeman on March 1, 2016. Another person has now been arrested, 30-year-old Riley Earl Hamm, III of Sheffield. Hamm has been charged with murder and hindering the prosecution.

Three people were previously charged with capital murder in relation to the 19-year-old man’s shooting and another was charged for setting up the meeting that led to his death. A second teen was also injured.

Investigators believe the victims were meeting someone to purchase an X-box, based on text messages on their phones. Chief Tony Logan identified the weapon used in the shooting as a 7.62 mm assault-style rifle.

Logan said police were still seeking others related to the investigation. “We will not rest until we have every single person with involvement in Kijana’s death,” Chief Logan said to the Freeman family at the beginning of the investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information regarding the case, please contact the Tuscumbia Police Department at (245)383-3121.