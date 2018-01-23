WATCH LIVE: Superintendent Robby Parker to deliver State of Madison City Schools address

MADISON, Ala. – Madison City Schools Superintendent Robby Parker will be delivering the State of Madison City Schools address to the community Tuesday night at James Clemens High School.

“Our school system is growing 200 to 300 students per year,” said Parker in a statement. “In the next 10 years, we will need additional space in the elementary, middle and high schools. Rezoning must occur to keep schools within capacity and to keep schools demographically equal. This vision and the direction we decide to take will impact your children, your property values, and the future of Madison City Schools.”

Members of the school board have planned break-out sessions for February where they will take questions and suggestions for their strategic plan.